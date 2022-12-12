LAHORE - Punjab University on Sunday awarded PhD degrees to five scholars in different subjects after approval of their thesis.
According to details, Fatima Hassan D/o Riaz ul Hassan was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Home Economics (Food & Nutrition) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Development and Validation of Diet Quality Index for Adolescent Girls’, Thair Khan S/o Muhammad Younas Khan in the subject of History after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Refugee Rehabilitation and Settlement, 1947-71: Issues and Policies’, Aamir Sohail S/o Arshad Ali in the subject of Commerce after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Role of Shariah Governance, Financial Innovation and Shariah Rating in Performance of Islamic Financial Institutions with Moderation of Perceived Risk’, Fatima Jabeen D/o Karim Muhammad in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Ambient Air Pollution During Winter Smog and Its Impact on Health of The Population of Lahore, Pakistan’ and Abdul Basit S/o Ehsan Ul Haq was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Special Education after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Development of a Package for Teachers of Children With Cerebral Palsy for Improvement of Students’ Fine Motor Skills to Support Their Academic Activities.