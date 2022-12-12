Share:

LAHORE - Punjab University on Sunday award­ed PhD degrees to five scholars in different subjects after approval of their thesis.

According to details, Fatima Has­san D/o Riaz ul Hassan was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Home Economics (Food & Nutrition) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘De­velopment and Validation of Diet Quality Index for Adolescent Girls’, Thair Khan S/o Muhammad Younas Khan in the subject of History after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Refu­gee Rehabilitation and Settlement, 1947-71: Issues and Policies’, Aamir Sohail S/o Arshad Ali in the subject of Commerce after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Role of Shariah Gov­ernance, Financial Innovation and Shariah Rating in Performance of Islamic Financial Institutions with Moderation of Perceived Risk’, Fati­ma Jabeen D/o Karim Muhammad in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Ambient Air Pollution During Winter Smog and Its Impact on Health of The Popula­tion of Lahore, Pakistan’ and Abdul Basit S/o Ehsan Ul Haq was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Special Education after approval of his the­sis entitled ‘Development of a Pack­age for Teachers of Children With Cerebral Palsy for Improvement of Students’ Fine Motor Skills to Sup­port Their Academic Activities.