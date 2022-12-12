Share:

LAHORE - The dis­trict administration demolished two pyrolysis plants on Sunday, which were operating in different areas of the provincial capital, for causing pollution. According to a spokes­person, the plants were extracting furnace and crude oil from wires and used tyres and selling them in the market at lower prices. Thousands of litres of oil was being extracted daily and in this process hundreds of tonnes of carbon powder was released into the air. Some of the plants, earlier located in Lakhodair area near the Ring Road, were now being operated in the River Ravi’s bed under the trees