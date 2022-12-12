Share:

QAMBAR - Qamber Police on Sunday was given three-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sen- ator Azam Khan Swati by a court in a case reg- istered against him in the district for tweeting against military officers. The incarcerated PTI leader was arrested by the Sindh Police from Quetta on Saturday, and pre- sented in front of a judicial magistrate in Qam- bar on Sunday. The court approved the senator’s three-day physical remand after a request was put in by the police. Earlier, Azam Swati — who was taken into cus- tody last month for controversial tweets against senior military officers — had been shifted from Balochistan to Sindh. The move came after the Balochistan High Court (BHC) Friday ruled that all the first information reports (FIRs) registered against Senator Swati in the province be declared null and void and ordered his release. The Sindh police, after gaining custody of Swati from the Balochistan Police, shifted him to Sukkur via a special plane, officials said. The detained PTI leader was handed over to Sindh police on two-day transit remand by the ju- dicial magistrate a day earlier. Several FIRs had been registered against the PTI leader for his controversial tweets at dif- ferent police stations in Karachi, Quetta, Jaco- babad and Qambar. As many as six cases were lodged against the PTI leader at different police stations in Karachi. The FIRs were registered on behalf of citizens.