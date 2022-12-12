Share:

RAWALPINDI- The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against illegal housing schemes. According to RDA spokesman, the authorities concerned on the directives of Chairman, Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa had launched a crackdown against the rules violators and taking strict action demolished unauthorized constructions in three illegal housing schemes. The Directorate demolished the boundary wall, roads and footpaths of the Country Sides Farm Houses, on Chak Beli Khan Road and removed the billboards of Turkish Smart City. During the operation, out of four armed persons who tried to create hindrance in the operation, two were rounded up by Rawat Police while the other two managed to escape from the scene, he added.

Illegal construction in an unauthorized housing scheme, Countryside Residency was also demolished.

The spokesman informed APP that the owners of these illegal housing schemes namely the Country Side Farm Houses and Country Side Residency and Turkish Smart City violated the Punjab Private Housing Scheme Rules 2021 and launched the schemes without approval from the authorities concerned.

He advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes.

RDA spokesperson said that MP&TE Directorate had also sent letters to FIA, Cybercrime wing, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, SNGPL, District Collector Rawalpindi, Zilla Council Rawalpindi, PEMRA and Commissioner Islamabad requesting to help RDA to control illegal housing societies and stop illegal advertisements of private housing schemes on social media.

He further said that the DG had directed the authorities concerned to continue operations against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, constructions and commercial activities and booking offices without any discrimination.