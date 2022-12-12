Share:

LAHORE-Remington Pharma clinched the Diamond Paints-sponsored Corps Commander Polo Cup after edging out Master Paints Black by 4½-4 in the main final here at Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday.

CEO of Diamond Paints Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Director Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Mir Khuzaima Ahmed, Club President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R), Secretary Major Babar Mehboob Awan (R) and players, their families and polo enthusiasts were present on the occasion to enjoy the pleasant weather and enthralling final.

Master Paints Black started the match having a half-goal handicap advantage and also dominated the first three chukkers but Remington Pharma then made a strong comeback in the dying moments of the third chukker and the fourth one to take a slight half-goal lead that helped them win the crucial match 4½-4.

From Remington Pharma, Basel Faisal Khokhar pumped in the winning goal while Ahmed Zubair Butt banged in a brace and Ahmed Bilal Riaz hit one goal. From Master Paints Black, Manuel Carranza hammered a hat-trick and Sufi M Haroon struck one goal.

Talking to media after winning the trophy, Basel Faisal Khokhar, Captain of Remington Pharma, said: “The team worked very hard and managed to lift this coveted trophy. This polo season is moving towards its peak and we will try to register more title victories in this season.”

Earlier, the subsidiary final between Remounts and Master Paints/Newage Cables also proved a nail-biting encounter and after a tough fight, Remounts emerged as winners by a close margin of 9-8½.