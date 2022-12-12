Share:

LARKANA-The Sindh-Balochistan Rice Millers and Traders Association issued an ultimatum authorities to resolve the simmering problem of issuance of inflated electricity bills to the mills or they would be forced to take extreme steps after Dec 18.

Qamaruddin Gopang, Asad Tunio, central president and general secretary of the association, respectively, said at a press conference at Larkana Press Club that the power distribution companies (Discos) had been sending highly inflated electricity bills to the mills for two months, which they could not afford to pay.

They said that their business had not only suffered heavy losses in the post-rain conditions but it had also led to closure of many mills. Of 2,500 rice mills in both the provinces, 300 had remained completely shut, still they had been sent bills, they said.

They claimed that unprecedented rains and floods had rendered jobless around 500,000 labourers and technical staff employed in the mills. But instead of extending financial assistance to support the rice industry to cope with the drastic damage and losses, the government had refused to provide any relief to the millers even in the calamity-hit areas, they said.

They said that in addition to the inflated bills, a host of taxes -- environment, property, excise, weight and measure, market committee, labour department, food department, Sindh Building Control Authority, municipal taxes paired with sale and purchase tax -- were imposed and collected from the millers.

They regretted the ‘silence’ maintained by federal and provincial government towards the serious issue. How could the millers pay the exorbitant utility bills when the mills were lying closed, they questioned.

It was strange that whenever they approach-ed federal government to seek their help it simply came up with the reply that its powers had been decentralized under the 18th Amendment, so they had better contact the provincial governments to have their issues resolved, they said. They said that presently, they had been sandwiched between federal and provincial governments.

The institutions linked with agriculture had not yet consulted the association regarding the new policy which was quite discouraging, they said.

“We do not want to create trouble for the country’s institutions by declining to pay the bills. Hence, the organisation has time and again written to prime minister, federal minister, secretary and heads of power utilities asking them to resolve the problem but in vain,” they said.

They said in unequivocal terms that rice millers could not pay the highly inflated power bills being sent by SEPCO, HESCO and QESCO as they were barely surviving under the precarious financial conditions.

They demanded the authorities concerned take notice of their genuine problems and provide them relief by taking back the infla-ted bills, or they would be forced to go for extreme step after Dec 18.