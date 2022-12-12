Share:

ISLAMABAD-With the federal capital’s population growing three times during last 15 years, health facilities in Islamabad are falling short to fulfill medical needs of the ailing people especially the poor as rising population influx continues to aggravate the challenge.

Seeing the present infrastructure of health facilities within Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the few facilities built years back were quite insufficient for over two million people (2017 census) with population density per kilometer rising every passing day.

Besides providing medical facilities to capital resident, the existing few hospitals also cater to the needs of patients arriving from Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and adjacent rural areas falling within the Punjab province jurisdiction.

According to 2017 census, the population of ICT was recorded to be 2,006,572 residing in an area of 906 square kilometers. The population density of the area is around 2,214 per sq kilometer with the ICT having the highest average growth rate of 4.91 as compared to other parts of the country.

The population in rural area was recorded to be 991,747 with an inter-censual rate of 6.95, while the population in the urban areas was 1,014,825 with a growth rate of 3.48. It is expected that soon the population in rural areas will exceed the urban areas with poor quality healthcare services while the high growth rate in Islamabad is mainly as a result of in-migration.

“Provision of health services, especially in rural areas were not scaled during last two decades, resulting in growth of quackery, unnecessary burden of providing primary healthcare by tertiary hospitals and dissatisfaction of citizens on quality of services,” complained a medical practitioner Dr. Mazhar Naeem.

“Islamabad has emerged as the tenth largest district of Pakistan population-wise, with the highest growth rate in the country, mainly as a result of in-migration, almost one million living in rural areas,” he said.

Although he mentioned a better situation at public sector hospitals in the capital as compared to other areas of the country yet there are disparities and challenges that need to be addressed in view of continued population influx and ever rising need of quality and specialized treatment of diseases.

The existing hospitals also need immediate restoration with extended facilities and state-of-the-art health services not only for locals but also referral specialized services for people patients pouring in from far-flung areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and parts of Punjab.

“We have seen rampant growth of quacks busy in illegal medical practice owing to insufficient healthcare facilities in the capital. They are taking advantage of the limited number of public sector hospitals and increasing number of patients,” remarked a citizen, Saleem Khalid.

Demanding action against illegal practitioners, he said, the capital’s public sector healthcare system should set some good examples for other cities in terms of providing better health facilities. “There is dire need of extended healthcare to facilitate poor patients as affluent can easily afford treatment at private hospitals.”

Official statistics show 19 health facilities presently functional in rural areas including three RHCs, 15 BHUs and one dispensary under the control of ICT health department. There are three major hospitals (PIMS, Polyclinic and CDA hospital) functioning under the health department and Capital Development Authority besides 64 dispensaries and health centers. Moreover, setting up Islamabad General Hospital under the health department, with the financial assistance of the Saudi government has been approved.

“A plan has been devised to establish 13 more primary health centers within the ICT jurisdiction to cater healthcare needs of growing population and ease pressure on tertiary hospitals,” said an official at Islamabad District Health Office (DHO).

“We have also sent a summary to Health Ministry seeking appointment of 358 medical officers for these health facilities to be set up mostly in far-flung and rural areas of the ICT,” he stated.

As the issue needs immediate attention of the authorities, Spokesperson of Ministry of National Health Services, Sajid Shah said sufficient allocation has been made under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) to ensure better health facilities for the capital residents.

“The government has allocated Rs 250 million for establishment of a Cancer Hospital in Islamabad and Rs 100 million for Community Health Centre (CHC) at Bokra. An amount of Rs 170.318 has also been allocated for strengthening Mother and Child Health Services at Bhara Kahu,” he informed.

He also mentioned to an allocation of Rs 250 million for extension of intensive care department of Mother and Child Health Center and Children Hospital and Rs 495 million for up-gradation of Neurosurgery Department and provision of essential equipment in PIMS hospital Islamabad.

He said the government has also allocated Rs 73.675 million for installation of machinery and other equipment in newly established OPD block of Federal General Hospital besides Rs 96.640 million for strengthening and upgradation of Diabetes and Endocrinology Department at Polyclinic hospital.

As mushroom growth of hosing societies in capital’s vicinity and mass influx of people has emerged as a serious challenge for the capital administration and Ministry of Health Services, therefore they will have to evolve comprehensive strategy to ensure better healthcare for capital residents.