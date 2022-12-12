Share:

In our country public institutions fanatically abide by only one rule that they follow no rules in assigning duties. To be dutifully good at the workplace does not land one in good stead. It is rightly said that the reward for an extra task done well is that it is made your permanent duty. But taking advantage of good performers’ sincerity and devotion to their work so that they can be assigned it is wrong. People at the helm who are brown-nosed by these shirkers feel no qualm in overtaxing the executants. But they forget they are perpetrating injustice.

When such practice becomes the norm as is often seen at public institutions, good performers stifle their flair and work minimally. Consequently, dynamism and innovative thinking suffocates because performers are assigned tasks that fall beyond their expertise and purview. Such an injustice in division of labour is rampant at educational institutions all the more, and especially public ones where teachers who curry favor with the heads of departments get their duties relegated to the dutiful employees who represent the fictional Boxers of George Orwell’s The Animal Farm.

A competent and efficient leadership makes every cog work as per its position and purpose. People must be made to deliver what they are employed for, and not to be segued into deadwood. But the irony is the deadwood is easier to be rid of in private institutions than in the public ones whereat multiple tiers of management and authorities make it almost impossible, and this cancer continues to play havoc with public resources.

M. NADEEM NADIR,

Kasur.