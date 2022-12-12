Share:

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has strongly condemned the “unprovoked firing” from Afghan forces near Chaman border.

Sanjrani expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the unfortunate incident.

Senate Chairman urged the Afghan government to ensure the prevention of such incidents as it was the responsibility of both countries to protect the citizens living on the border.

چیئرمین سینیٹ محمدصادق سنجرانی نے چمن بارڈر پر فائرنگ اور گولہ باری کی شدید الفاظ میں مذمت کرتے ہوئے قیمتی اورمعصوم جانوں کے ضیاع پر گہرے دکھ اور افسوس کا اظہار کیا۔چیئرمین سینیٹ نے کہا کہ افغان حکومت اس طرح کے واقعات کی روک تھام کو یقینی بنائے۔سرحدپر بسنے والے شہریوں کی — Senate of Pakistan (@SenatePakistan) December 12, 2022

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to their families to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.