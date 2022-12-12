Share:

The Punjab School Education Department has inaugurated its first transgender school in the provincial capital. This comes after schools had been successfully set up in Multan, Bahawalpur, and DG Khan. This is an incredible first step into a future of inclusive education for all. What is more impressive is that the functioning of these schools is well-planned and catered to the community.

Operations will involve two shifts, where the first one will focus on education and the second will impart technical skills. Adding to this, the government aims to provide free books, uniforms, school bags, and pick-and-drop services. Merely setting up a school is not enough to bridge literacy gaps, there must be steps in place to ensure that students will be able to attend it regularly and with ease. Therefore, providing these additional free services ensures that students are given the means to stay enrolled and pursue learning opportunities.

Likewise, the staff at the school and the teachers also belong to the community and this further ensures a safe environment for students within the premises. Ideally, we should work towards a future where the trans community is treated with dignity, respect, and equality in any school within Pakistan. It is unfortunate that we are not at this point yet but steps like this should be taken as motivation to continue working toward this goal.

The new school in Lahore has already enrolled many students and there is much excitement within the community. While the state has just now put in efforts to mainstream and empower the community, indicators such as enrollment and attendance must serve as promoters for more schools around Pakistan. This also reiterates the need for such initiatives in spite of the conservative backlash and elements in our society.

According to a UN survey, 42 percent of the community lack the means to pursue formal education. There is hope that with welcome developments as such, this figure can improve, and the enrolled students can create a safer and rightful future for themselves.