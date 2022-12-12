Share:

MULTAN-The second Test between Pakistan and England on Sunday entered into a thrilling phase as Pakistan need 157 runs to level the series while the visitors have to grab six wickets for winning the series.

Imam and Saud added 108 runs for the fourth wicket to help Pakistan breathe easy in the Test match after losing three quick wickets. However, towards the end of the day’s play Imam, who scored 60 runs, played a drive away from his body and edged one to Joe Root at first slip on the bowling of Jack Leach. Saud Shakeel holds the key for Pakistan since he is unbeaten on 54 runs. He will resume Pakistan’s innings alongside Faheem Ashraf (3) on day four.

Earlier, three excellent deliveries by England’s pacers sent Pakistan’s top-order batters back to the hut in the second session of the day. Rizwan was left bemused after Anderson zipped one round the edge of his bat and into the off stump. The wicketkeeper, who opened in place of Imam, scored 30 runs.

Meanwhile, Ollie Robinson bagged the prized scalp of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for the second time in the match. Azam, who scored just one run, was clean bowled after he left a ball which jagged wickedly off the pitch.

The third Pakistan batter to depart was opener Abdullah Shafique, who was castled by a fast delivery by Mark Wood. The right-hander scored 45 runs with the help of four fours and two sixes. England were all out for 275 in their second innings on Sunday, after Harry Brook top-scored for the tourists with 108, while Ben Duckett made 79.

Pakistan spinners Abrar Ahmed and Zahid Mahmood shared seven wickets between them. Debutant Abrar finished with a match haul of 11 wickets. Pakistan were dismissed for 202 in their first innings and conceded a lead of 79 runs.

Pakistan are 1-0 down in the three-match series after losing the first Test in Rawalpindi. The third and final Test of the series is in Karachi from December 17-21.