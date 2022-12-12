Share:

The Senate on Monday passed a resolution expressing deep grief and sorrow over the death of former Senator Begum Najma Hameed.

The resolution moved by Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar, said Begum Najma Hameed was a seasoned and distinguished politician and her services will long be remembered.

The resolution expressed deepest sympathies with the bereaved families.

Later, newly elected Senator Syed Waqar Mehdi of PPP took the oath of office.

The Chairman Senate administered him the oath.

At the outset, the house offered fateha for the departed soul of former Senator Begum Najma Hameed and those martyred in recent acts of terrorism in the country.

The Senate today passed the Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Bill 2022.

It was moved by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The house has now been adjourned to meet again on Thursday at three pm.