BEIJING-Special Economic Zones (SEZs) are significant for shaping Pakistan’s new industrial identity, under which Pakistan is supposed to stand side by side with Chinese companies to embark on contemporary economic projects, said SM Naveed, Chairman, Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA), Punjab.

In an interview with China Economist Net (CEN), he said that nine SEZs under CPEC would be a lifetime opportunity for Pakistani companies to collaborate with Chinese companies for the development of export-oriented manufacturing sectors. It will also enable firms to cluster and tap the benefits of external economies, and will thus provide an opportunity to put domestic industries on a higher learning curve. The chairman believes that SEZs under CPEC have the potential to enhance productivity, integrate Pakistan with global value chains and revive its manufacturing industry in the long run.

“The development of SEZs must be aimed at improving the overall business climate in the country. This can be done through improved infrastructure and trade facilitation to attract investment from foreign and domestic firms in the zones.” He further mentioned, “It is also important to note that Pakistan has a weak legal regime, which is also a major hurdle to attract foreign investment in the country. In this regard, Pakistan can learn from China to strengthen its security legislation.”

Over the past few decades, China has experienced the largest economic expansion of any country in history, largely as a result of its efforts to launch and develop SEZs. “China has made an incredible triumph in establishing SEZs to achieve remarkable economic growth. It is worth mentioning that China employed 30 million workforces in SEZs that have brought down inequalities and alleviated poverty,” underscored SM Naveed.

China’s SEZs have grown rapidly in cultural, economic, and trade terms. The products from the SEZs are mainly sold to foreign countries. By improving and promoting their economic conditions and preferential policies, they attract foreign investment to set up factories in China to produce those products. SM Naveed said that Pakistan should focus on cluster-based industrialisation, which is a key factor in China’s progress. Regarding the interaction between Pakistani and Chinese SEZs, the chairman concluded that they are contemplating arranging roadshows, conferences, and single-product exhibitions in China to impart first-hand knowledge about the special incentives given to SEZs in Punjab coupled with a peaceful and harmonious environment.

Pakistan participates

in Beijing’s

International Forum for Energy Transition

Pakistan participated in the International Forum for Energy Transition 2022 which was held in the Chinese capital, with wide participation from across the world. Federal Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan represented Pakistan at the forum while the Chinese government was represented by Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng who delivered remarks at the event, according to a press release issued here.

Addressing the Forum, the federal minister spoke at length about Pakistan’s vulnerabilities to climate change and enhanced focus on effective climate mitigation and adaptation. He highlighted the government’s priority of transitioning into clean energy in order to save costs and protect the environment. Khurram Dastgir Khan briefed the audience on the 10,000MW solar initiative by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the initial bidding for which will be opened in a few months. Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng underlined the need for efforts to accelerate transition into clean and green energy and highlighted China’s achievements in promoting the green and low-carbon energy transition and addressing global climate change. Clean energy also remains to be a priority area of China-Pakistan bilateral cooperation including under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).