The Sindh High Court (SHC) admitted a plea for early hearing against the arrest of PTI leader Azam Swati by the Sindh police.

Usman Swati, the son of the PTI leader, had filed a writ in the court against the arrest with a request for early hearing. The court accepted the plea and appointed two-member bench headed by Justice K K Agha to hear the case.

Usman Swati and Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh reached the SHC. Azam Swati is facing arrest in connection with the controversial tweets case.

After being acquitted by the Balochistan High Court (BHC) in all cases, the PTI leader was arrested by the Sindh police in cases registered in different police stations of the province. He was transferred to Sukkur from Quetta.