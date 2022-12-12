Share:

SARGODHA - District Police Officer Muhammad Tariq Aziz on Sunday dismissed sev- en police personnel including a SHO Bhalwal Sadr police station over the death of a youth in police custody. According to police spokesman, a youth had died due to alleged tor- ture by Bhalwal police a few days ago. The DPO took notice of the in- cident and ordered an inquiry into the matter. After the inquiry conducted by SP Investigation and DSP Kotmomin, all the police personnel of the police station were found guilty. In the light of inquiry report, the DPO dismissed SHO Farooq Latif, ASI Jahangir, Constables Shahid Imran, Ejaz Mumtaz, Aitzaz Ahsan, Ghous Muhammad, Muhammad Saeed and attached the two-year service of Muharrar and a security constable for their negligence. The DPO also attached the service of SHO City Bhalwal for his negli- gence in supervision. Muhammad Tariq Aziz said that there was no room for officials involved in any illegal activity in the police depart- ment. Torture was an inhumane act which would not be tolerated under any circumstances, he added. DC REVIEWS PERFORMANCE OF PRICE CONTROL MAGISTRATES Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir on Sun- day directed the price control mag- istrates to gear up vigilance and ac- tivities to control artificial inflation created by hoarders in the district. Chairing a meeting to review performance of price control mag- istrates, he directed them to regu- larly monitor prices of tomatoes, onions, garlic and potatoes in vege- table markets besides taking action against hoarders. He said that each magistrate should ensure at least 20 inspections per day. The meeting was briefed that Rs 205,000 fine was imposed during the last month by 35 magistrates in the district while a total of 12,729 inspections were conducted. Twenty-eight FIRs were got reg- istered, 51 shops were sealed and 185 profiteers were arrested during the last month. The DC also directed to ensure the implementation of comprehensive plan to keep smooth flow of traffic on the roads adjacent to the sugar mills during the crushing season. He also ordered the Assistant Commissioners to speed up the operation against encroachments and continue operations against the brick kilns, factories and other units causing environmental pollution.