SARGODHA    -    District Police Officer Muhammad  Tariq Aziz on Sunday dismissed sev- en police personnel including a SHO  Bhalwal Sadr police station over the death of a youth in police custody. According to police spokesman, a  youth had died due to alleged tor- ture by Bhalwal police a few days  ago. The DPO took notice of the in- cident and ordered an inquiry into  the matter. After the inquiry conducted by SP Investigation and DSP Kotmomin, all the police personnel of the police station were found guilty. In the light of inquiry report, the DPO dismissed SHO Farooq Latif, ASI Jahangir, Constables Shahid Imran, Ejaz Mumtaz, Aitzaz Ahsan, Ghous Muhammad, Muhammad Saeed and attached the two-year  service of Muharrar and a security constable for their negligence. The DPO also attached the service  of SHO City Bhalwal for his negli- gence in supervision. Muhammad  Tariq Aziz said that there was no room for officials involved in any  illegal activity in the police depart- ment. Torture was an inhumane act  which would not be tolerated under any circumstances, he added. DC REVIEWS PERFORMANCE OF PRICE CONTROL MAGISTRATES Deputy Commissioner Sargodha  Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir on Sun- day directed the price control mag- istrates to gear up vigilance and ac- tivities to control artificial inflation  created by hoarders in the district. Chairing a meeting to review  performance of price control mag- istrates, he directed them to regu- larly monitor prices of tomatoes,  onions, garlic and potatoes in vege- table markets besides taking action  against hoarders. He said that each magistrate should ensure at least 20 inspections per day. The meeting was briefed that Rs 205,000 fine was imposed during the last month by 35 magistrates in the district while a total of 12,729 inspections were conducted.  Twenty-eight FIRs were got reg- istered, 51 shops were sealed and  185 profiteers were arrested during the last month. The DC also directed to ensure the implementation of comprehensive plan to keep smooth flow of traffic on the roads adjacent to the sugar mills during the crushing season. He also ordered the Assistant Commissioners to speed up the operation against encroachments and continue operations against the brick kilns, factories and other units causing environmental pollution.

Galle Gladiators register first win of LPL 2022, beat Colombo Stars by 25 runs