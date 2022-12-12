Share:

KARACHI - The Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) on Sunday foiled an attempt to smuggle crystal meth to Australia and London via a local carrier company located in Korangi. An ANF spokesperson told that the total weight of the parcels was 27-kg, and the drug was soaked into clothes. The parcels were booked for London and Australia. Anti-Narcotic Force has filed a case against the smuggler under the anti-narcotics act and started an investigation into the matter. Earlier on August 3, the ANF seized three kg of crystal ice from an Afghan national at the Pak-Afghan border in Chaman. The Anti-Narcotic Force during a routine checking at the Pak-Afghan border recovered three kg of crystal ice from an Afghan national named Imaruddin.

The accused was trying to smuggle narcotics to Pakistan from Afghanistan via the Chaman border, the Anti-Narcotic Force officials said. A case was registered against the Afghan national under the anti-narcotics act.