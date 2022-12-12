MULTAN   -     Society for Special Persons (SSP) is striving to empower physically challenged persons hailing from across the south Punjab as over 650 persons underwent technical skills at the organization’s institute. SSP, a non-governmental organization comprised of  over 150,000 registered persons, is working in collabo- ration with National Vocational and Technical Training  Commission to impart skills to handicapped citizens in order to make them useful and productive citizens, said Chairperson SSP Zahida Hameed while talking to APP, here on Sunday. Ms Zahida stated that Society for Special Person was facilitating the physically challenged persons in  achieving disability certificates, Computerized Na- tional Identity Card (CNIC), training in six different  traders, issuance of tool-kit and assistance in getting loans from Akhuwat Foundation to start businesses. She added that issuance of disability certificate and CNIC was of vital importance in managing jobs for the differently-abled persons.  She maintained that SSP was offering technical cours- es in stitching, computer graphics, mobile phone repair- ing, handicraft, computer applications, and computer  software specially designed for blind persons. Over 650 differently-abled citizens got training from the institute. After successful completion of the courses,  the participants are also being provided tool kits, includ- ing stitching machines, computers and other required  articles, he added. A good number of trained persons  are doing their own businesses and instead of being bur- dened, they are supporting their families, he claimed.

