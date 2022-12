Share:

SARGODHA - Po- lice claimed on Sunday to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their posses- sion. Urban Area police con- ducted a raid at Jutt Colony and arrested a bootlegger Nasir Masih with 60 liters liquor. Cantt police nabbed Amjad Ali and Muhammad Afzal and recovered 1.5 kg hashish and 50 liters liquor from them. Further investi- gation was underway.