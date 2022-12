Share:

MaLaKaND - Kabal police here on Sunday foiled a bid of timber smuggling and recovered 53 sleepers of expensive wood from a truck near Kabal Check Post and handed over to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department. District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur in a statement said that KP Forest Department has imposed a fine of Rs1,226,400 and taken the smuggled wood into custody. Kabal police recovered 53 sleepers from a truck during checking at Kabal check post.