Peshawar - While the weather is turning chillier day by day, it is also pulling crowds of customers to Peshawar’s famous Chitrali Bazaar where besides other items, the traditional Chugha, a kind of overcoat, is in great demand nowadays. While long coats are an invention of Europe and westerners, the Chitrali Chugha is a household name in the provincial capital and it is considered to be much warmer as it is made of wool. According to the makers of Chugha, it is warmer than a long coat and is liked especially for its design and embroidery. In Chitral, the embroidery on Chugha is done manually and such a piece is far more expensive than the one made in Peshawar by Chitrali tailors via machines. Chitrali Bazaar is named after people of Chitral who moved to Peshawar decades ago and now have more than 100 shops of warm clothing, waistcoats, Chugha, Chitrali caps, etc. According to the President of Chitrali Bazaar Abdul Razzaq, the Chugha being made on machines in Peshawar is less expensive, compared to the one made via handiwork, and its sales increase in the winter season. “Not every tailor can make it, but it has its experts who only work on Chugha making in the market,” he added. Abdul Rehman, a Chugha maker for the last several decades, said that Chugha started in Chitral initially but later its experts moved to Peshawar and started their business here too. “The best cloth for Chugha is that of Chitral while the second one is Swat. The cloth which is made in other areas also has nylon but the cloth from Chitral is pure wool, with no nylon in it. This is why the cloth from Chitral is warm,” he elaborated. He also said that the Chugha made in Chitral manually sells for Rs15,000 to Rs20,000 while the one being made via machines in Peshawar is available for Rs5,000 to Rs6,000. Also, he said there are various designs for women too. Foreign tourists, while visiting Peshawar, also show interest in it and they buy Chugha from their shops, he said. Discussing the original traditional Chugha, journalist Sabir Aman Chitrali said that decades ago, the traditional Chugha would be made of lamb wool and would be white or another original colour of the lamb. “For giving the Chugha camel colour, husk of walnuts would be boiled in water and the (Chugha) cloth would be placed in that water for some time, which would change the colour from white to camel colour,” he elaborated. He also said that the original and traditional Chugha of wool required a lot of time and effort. “First lamb wool is made and then the cloth is made out of that, taking several days of labour. Later, an expert tailor begins making the Chugha, which is why the price of the original Chugha is quite high,” he said. The traditional Chugha made of lamb wool is not afforded by everyone as it is expensive. However, most of the Chugha variety in the Peshawar market nowadays are not Chitrali original wool, but other kinds of warm clothes, as it is not possible to obtain lamb wool on such a large scale, he said.