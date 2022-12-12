Share:

In the First Gulf War, Resolution 678 (1990) authorised member states ‘to use all necessary force’ in cooperation with the government of Kuwait, ‘to restore international peace and security in the area’. As Bowring writes, this was the first time since 1950 that unified military action was taken with the ‘approval of the Security Council’. It would be hasty, though, to see this resolution as purely providing support for humanitarian intervention. Some commentators saw it as a measure promoting collective self-defense). Others saw it as illegitimate as it departed from the Charter’s stress on non-violence.

The most recent invasion of Iraq that began the second Gulf War also makes use of a Chapter VII argument. From the perspective of the British government, the authority to make use of force against Iraq is contained in a series of UN resolutions that have to be read together. It is an argument that returns to Chapter VII of the Charter. The earliest Resolution in the series is 678, which authorises the uses of force to end the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, and the restoration of international peace and security.

There is, of course, a great difference between this kind of text, and a legal justification for the war. The point is, however, that the justification has moved away from the need to prevent the use of WMDs, and towards a broader argument about human rights. Recent military interventions in Europe, Asia and the Gulf have opened passionate debates about the justification of these actions. Whether or not these uses of force are justified, we do seem to be able to say that our times are marked by the occurrence of wars fought for human rights. It would appear, then, that Western powers are prepared to use force against nations of the world that either are considered to be harboring terrorists, presenting a threat to world peace, or perhaps even conducting genocide.

SHAYAAN WADOOD,

Islamabad.