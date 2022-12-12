Share:

At least two persons were killed and eight other were wounded when a van collided with a tractor trolley in Naushahro Feroze in the wee hours of Monday.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Dadu-Moro Link Road where a van going to Dadu from Khairpur collided with a tractor trolley laden with sugarcane, killing two persons on the spot and injuring eight others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Rescue sources informed that women and children were among the injured.

Road accidents are quite common in Pakistan, making it one of the hazardous countries. Pakistan has one of the world’s worst records for fatal traffic accidents, blamed on poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.