Share:

ISLAMABAD-Chairman United Business Group (UGB) in Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Shahzad Ali Malik Sunday said that no nation can progress leaps and bounds in the world in any sphere of life without acquiring latest knowledge in science and technology.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists and traders led by Jawad Hafeez, he said science and technology plays a crucial part in socio-economic development. In this context, the promotion of science can help the business community and public more easily acquire scientific knowledge, said a press release. He said Pakistan in current worldwide scenario must adopt an innovation-driven development policy and become an important part of the global innovation system. He said the reforms of the science and technology management system was an important for achieving the desired results of economic growth coupled with prosperity laced with development and progress for down-trodden. He said in China, the number of scientifically literate people rose from 1.44 percent in 2001 to 10.56 percent in 2020 which has created an environment conducive to innovation in the field of sci-tech sector.

He said that’s why China has been vigorously promoting the popularisation of sci-tech and taken measures to increase people’s scientific knowledge and Pakistan must toe it’s policy to bring industrial revolution in the country.

He said it’s feasible to design programs that can be sustainable over time and even included in university curriculum to engage youngsters to promote scientific education.