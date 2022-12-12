Share:

SIALKOT - Uni- versity of Sialkot (USKT) Board of Governors Chair- man Faisal Manzoor and Ex- ecutive Director Muhammad Rehan Younas met Ethiopian Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula in Islamabad and discussed collaboration and knowledge transfer among the university students of the two countries. Accord- ing to a press release issued by the USKT here on Sunday, the two sides discussed a plan to pursue educational and development goals to- gether. The ambassador told the visiting delegation that after decades of war, his country had gone through a constructive rehabilitation process.