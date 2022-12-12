SIALKOT    -    Uni- versity of Sialkot (USKT)  Board of Governors Chair- man Faisal Manzoor and Ex- ecutive Director Muhammad  Rehan Younas met Ethiopian Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula in Islamabad and discussed collaboration and knowledge transfer among the university students of  the two countries. Accord- ing to a press release issued  by the USKT here on Sunday, the two sides discussed a plan to pursue educational  and development goals to- gether. The ambassador  told the visiting delegation that after decades of war, his country had gone through a constructive rehabilitation process.