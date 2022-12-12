Share:

Peshawar - Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) issued the position of river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Sunday morning. According to a spokesperson of the authority, inflows and outflows in the Indus River at Tarbela were 20800 cusecs and 42000 cusecs while in Kabul River at Nowshera, the inflows and outflows was 8500 cusecs and 8500 cusecs while at Khairabad Bridge, inflows and outflows in Kabul River was 16800 cusecs and 16800 respectively. Similarly, inflows and outflows in Jhelum River at Mangla was 8500 cusecs and 22000 cusecs while inflows and outflows in Chenab at Marala was 5100 cusec and 2000 cusecs. In Jinnah Barrage inflows and outflows was 52200 cusecs and 47200 cusecs, Chashma (inflows 55200 cusecs and outflows 47000 cusecs), Taunsa (inflows 45400 cusecs and outflows 40700 cusecs), Guddu (inflows 39500 cusecs and outflows 33500 cusecs), Sukkur (inflows 31700 cusecs and outflows 13800 cusecs), Kotri (inflows 16600 cusecs and outflows 5400 cusecs), Trimmu (inflows 5800 cusecs and outflow Nil cusecs) while inflows and outflows in Panjnad was 4400 cusecs and Nil cusecs. Meanwhile, Tarbela Dam was operating at 1498.45 feet against the maximum conservation level of 1550 feet and minimum operating level 1398 feet, Live storage was 3.121 million acre feet (MAF).