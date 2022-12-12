Share:

Rawalpindi - As many as 278,300 children from nine months to five years had been screened for malnutrition during a week-long drive which started in all tehsils of the district on December 5. Giving details of the “Prevention of malnutrition by promoting health and nutrition services during 1000 days” campaign, the District Health Nutrition Officer, Dr Aamir Sheikh, told APP that 133,217 boys and 145,083 girls between nine months to five were screened and after identification of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in 1,233 boys and 1,413 girls, therapeutic food (RUTF) supplements were provided to them. He added that Multi Nutrient Supplements (MMS) were also provided to 5,097 boys and 5,687 girls having Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM). Similarly, the health officer informed that deworming medicine Mebandazole were provided to 78,339 boys and 86,688 girls having two to five years of age while the same tablet was also given to 86,287 girls of adolescence age.