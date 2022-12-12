Share:

At the crossroads of Asia and Europe, among the planet’s gorgeous landscapes lies a land known for its beautiful faces, tasty foods, windy walkways, burning mountains, exotic beaches, archeological sites and much more. It’s a gate way of some of the oldest civilizations, ancient and mysterious domains where stones can sing, mud can burn. Azerbaijan! also known as “Land of Fire”, with its natural beauty have a vibrant history, since Silk Road pass through its several cities making it a main administrative, political, cultural, ideological, handicraft and trade hub; the ancient web of trade routes linking East and West. Merchants from all over the world would frequent its numerous bustling bazaars, exchanging commodities, language and culture. Today it’s travelers first choice, due to easy visa service, reasonable prices, mesmerizing landscapes, on top superior hospitality. The country offers a pleasant surprise for every kind of traveler, let’s say naturally rich lands of Gabala, a wonderful place for travel and leisure. Located on the foothills of Greater Caucasus, which we refer as “Koh Kaf”, which sufficiently betrays the magnitude of splendor. From the snow-capped mountains to the floral pastures, where sun shines more brighter making the lakes as the mirrors, Gabala really is home of fairies. At a small distance from Gabala located Sheki, the former Silk Road city, till date which remains centre of silk and handicraft. Palace of Sheki Khans, that is UNESCO World Heritage site is top tourists’ attraction, 18th Century masterpiece featuring French strained glass, Russian wood, Turkish ceramics and Iranian mirror work. Baku, the Capital of Azerbaijan is also referred as “the city of winds” due to geographical topologies the winds blows every hour of day.

However, Baku is the most developed city of the country having resemblance with the West in architecture and style. You can easily locate most of the fashion brands, hotels, and restaurants. Moreover, there are several other places worthy for your eyes, let’s say the curvy waves of Heyder Aliyev Centre, the Carpet Museum displaying 6,000 carpets, Baku Port, Flaming Towers, Farias Wheels, enchanting Mini-Venice and much more. The interesting thing is along with transformed society here the old civilisation still exists, inside the maze-like cobbled streets, artistic architecture, and mystifying alleys. The old City of Baku displays the lives of the people living in the past is one of the must visit place, where night life is as gorgeous as day. Where food reminds East with hint of West. My best experience was exploring Old City on foot without any guide or internet but from reading the logos and the sign language, I remember how many of the locals helped me in locating the places and greet me with kindness and love. Then comes the long beaches of Absheron, since the city is hot during the summers the travelers can find relief by diving into the Caspian Sea. However, regardless of the season spending the evening watching the sunset is always an excellent idea. Taking a day tour to Gobustan National Park is advisable, that is 40 km away from Baku. A glimpse of prehistoric life of Caspian region, as you will find ancient rock carvings depicting scenes of hunting, dancing their living styles etc, dating back 15,000 years. Worldwide Azerbaijan known as “Land of Fire”, due to country’s plentiful reserves of natural gas which moreover resulted in surreptitious marvels. Mountains burning fires, the tall twirling flames which makes the hallucination of djinns dancing in the night sky. Yanar Dag a mountain that has been burning from 4,000 years is one of several spontaneously occurring fires to have fascinated and frightened travelers to Azerbaijan over the times. In 1st millennium BCE when the Zoroastrian religion was celebrated in Azerbaijan these mountains were a chief pillar of this ancient religion. Since fire is a link between humans and the supernatural world, and a medium through which spiritual insight and wisdom can be gained. Moreover, at a small distance towards East there comes Ateshgah Fire Temple, means home of fire which is a chef-d’œuvre in itself. Built in 17th Century by Hindu settlers, a pentagonal complex surrounded by courtyard and rooms variously used by pilgrims or passing merchants. Although today it had turned into UNESCO Heritage site and a museum. The country has a numerous colours and delights for all kind of travelers. Visiting Azerbaijan is versatile and tasteful.