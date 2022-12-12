Share:

LAHORE - National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Sunday made it clear that he would not be accepting the resig- nations of the PTI MNAs who resigned en masse in April this year unless he was satisfied they tendered them without any pressure. “The law dictates me that even if a member says in my presence that he wanted to resign, but I have credible informa- tion that he was being co- erced to resign, I should not accept the resig- nation,” he said while talking to the media here. When asked if he was going to accept the res- ignations of only a few selected PTI legislators in the coming days, he said that he was receiv- ing messages from the PTI members requesting him not to accept their res- ignations. “I will not de-seat any member in such a sit- uation until I am fully sat- isfied that they did not re- sign under pressure”, he said, adding that the PTI legisla- tors continued to occupy ac- commodations in the Parlia- ment Lodges and avail the perks despite the announce- ment of mass resignations. The speaker maintained that he had accepted the resig- nations of only those MNAs who had issued statements in the media and on social media that they had resigned willingly on their own free will. It may be mentioned here that the NA speaker had on July 27 accepted the resig- nations of 11 PTI legislators. To a question, Pervaiz Ashraf called for evolving consen- sus between the govern- ment and the opposition to resolve the problems facing the country. He said both the government and the opposi- tion were equally important in a parliamentary system. He urged all the stakeholders to work for bringing political stability in the country and also emphasised the impor- tance of assemblies complet- ing their tenures to strength- en the system.