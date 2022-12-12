Share:

BUREWALA - Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee for Science and Technology, Syed Sajid Mehdi Salim, said that the construction work on two way Burewala-Vehari road would be started from next month of January at a cost of over Rs one billion. He said that the tenders regarding the project con- cerned have been issued. He expressed these views while talking to notables of the constituency on Sunday and added that the condition of the road was dilapidat- ed from long time. MNA further said that over Rs 1 billion road project had got approved in annual budget from roads develop- ment funds with the support of public partnership. The work on the construction of a new one-way road will be started from January 2023 which will facilitate not only Burewala Vehari but also the traf- fic passing through it from several districts of South Punjab. He said that it will also helpful to reduce traffic accidents there.