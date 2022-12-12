Share:

PESHAWAR - A three-day training workshop on design, installation and operation of drip irrigation system was held for the district directors and officers of the province under the auspices of the onfarm water management wing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Agriculture with the support of the World Bank. Thirty district directors and officers from different districts of the province participated in the training. The participants were informed in detail about the use of the food and agriculture software CROPWAT. The special guest of the closing ceremony, Director General on-farm water management, Javed Iqbal Khattak, while addressing the training workshop participants emphasised that drip irrigation is no longer a choice, but has become a necessity to get rid of food insecurity, which has arisen due to increasing population and water scarcity. He said that the officers participating in the

Workshop on design, operation of drip irrigation system held fieldwork will benefit from this training workshop which will be very useful in the field of agriculture. He said that the department is making all efforts for the development of agriculture in the province. At the end of the workshop, certificate were also distributed among participents.