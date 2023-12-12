Tuesday, December 12, 2023
168 outlaws arrested in DIK last month

December 12, 2023
DERA ISMAIL KHAN  -  The Dera police arrested 168 outlaws recovering non-custom paid (NCP) items worth over Rs15 million, over 26 kilogram of drugs, and a cache of arms and ammu­nition from them the last month.

Following the directions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Mehmood Satti, the district po­lice under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani intensified operations against all crimes across the district, a police spokesman said on Monday.

Giving details, he said the district po­lice have recovered NCP items includ­ing diesel, petrol and others worth around Rs15 million.

Similarly, he said the police also re­covered a cache of arms including four Kalashnikovs, 62 pistols, 22 guns, two rifles, two daggers and 774 cartridg­es during the last month of November. While taking action against the menace of drugs, he said, the district police re­covered 19.479 kilograms hashish, 5.24 kilogram of heroin and 2.171 kilogram of ice drug arresting 66 drug dealers.

PM asks terrorists to surrender as no option for talks

