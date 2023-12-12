19 outlaws held in crackdown in Islamabad 

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police have apprehended 19 outlaws, including 7 professional beggars, within the past 24 hours from various areas of the city. Drugs and weapons were seized from their possession, as confirmed by a public relations officer on Monday.

Under the directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police escalated its crackdown on criminal elements, aiming to purge the city of crime. Notably, the Kohsar police detained Sani Mubarak and seized 20 litres of alcohol. In separate operations, the Shalimar police arrested Mehmood Akhtar with 100 grams of heroin, and the Smubal police detained Abdullah Aslam with a 30-bore pistol.

Additionally, the Tarnol police arrested Bilal Khan and Rehmat Khan, recovering two 30-bore pistols. The Sabzi Mandi Police apprehended Muhammad Faizan and Shehroz, confiscating a 30-bore pistol and 620 grams of hashish. Meanwhile, the Humak police detained Saad Imtiaz and Muhammad Jabber, finding 60 litres of alcohol in their possession. Moreover, the Bhara Kahu police arrested Habib Ur Rehman with 300 grams of hashish, while the Nilore police nabbed Jamra Ali Khan and Naseer, seizing two 30-bore pistols. Cases have been registered against all arrested individuals, with investigations ongoing.

Simultaneously, in the crackdown against professional beggars, the Islamabad Capital Police arrested 7 individuals and filed cases against them under the Beggar Act. Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan reiterated the police’s commitment to intensify actions against criminal elements, emphasizing the paramount importance of citizens’ safety and security.

Furthermore, the Islamabad Capital Police intercepted three notorious drug peddlers involved in supplying drugs to educational institutions. A substantial 11,900 grams of drugs were confiscated from Mubashir Hussain, Mudasir Ali, and Afzal Hussain. During initial inquiries, the accused admitted to concealing the drugs in plastic gallons within a university forest, leading to the police’s recovery of the narcotics. Investigations are ongoing, and cases have been filed against the accused.

Dr Akbar Nasir Khan directed senior officials to ensure an effective crackdown on drug peddlers, particularly those targeting educational institutions. He emphasized the zero-tolerance policy towards drug-related activities, highlighting the protection of the younger generation from such threats as a top priority.