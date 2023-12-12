20th Frontiers of IT moot starts

ISLAMABAD-The two-day 20th International Conference on ‘Frontiers of Information Technology’ (FIT-2023), organized by COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), commenced on Monday, focusing on innovative solutions and research to combat current challenges.

Over 200 industry experts, researchers, scientists, entrepreneurs, and officials from COMSATS University Islamabad, led by Rector Prof. Dr. Sajid Qamar, graced the opening ceremony held at the COMSTECH Secretariat.

Dr. Usama Ijaz Bajwa, Program Chair of the conference, warmly welcomed the attendees and provided an event overview. FIT serves as a platform for diverse research and intellectual activities. The current edition received 258 technical paper submissions, with 59 papers accepted after a rigorous blind review process, reflecting an acceptance ratio of 23 percent.

Speakers from France, Netherlands, China, Ireland, Portugal, the UK, the USA, and Pakistan are participating in the two-day conference.

Mr Ahmed Bilal Masood, Deputy CEO of Huawei Technologies, honoured the event, highlighting Huawei’s dedication of 10 per cent of its global revenue to foster innovation and research. He noted Pakistanis as the second-largest nationality working with Huawei, following the Chinese.

Keynote speaker Dr Anne Martel, a Professor in Medical Biophysics at the University of Toronto, and Senior Scientist at Sunnybrook Research Institute, focused on the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, particularly in medical imaging.

Dr. Martel highlighted AI’s potential in addressing challenges like the shortage of qualified professionals in radiology and pathology. By automating routine tasks, flagging abnormalities, and enhancing workflow efficiency, AI aids in managing workloads and optimizing limited resources, expediting patient scans.

However, she also acknowledged hurdles in translating research algorithms to clinical settings, proposing insights for realizing AI’s full potential in healthcare.

Dr. Sohail Asghar, General Chair/Incharge Islamabad Campus, noted the conference’s evolution over nineteen years into a premier international event, uniting global minds to advance technology and innovation. Prof. Asghar emphasized FIT’23’s diverse agenda, encompassing Computational Methods, AI, Intelligent Systems, and more, expressing hope for shaping the future of information technology, disseminating cutting-edge knowledge, addressing challenges, and building a robust professional community.

The two-day conference will include a series of invited talks as part of its technical program, providing scholars with an opportunity to present ongoing research and gather feedback from industry experts.