4th BRI Chinese Training Course for Pakistani police inaugurated

ISLAMABAD - The fourth “Belt and Road” Chinese Training Course for police officers in Pakistan was inaugurated with the aim of improving the language and cross-cultural communication skills of Pakistani police personnel.
The initiative also seeks to strengthen police cooperation between China and Pakistan and enhance the friendship and mutual trust between the two countries.
The two-week training program, hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and undertaken by the China Pakistan Educational Cultural Institute (CPECI), is being attended by over 22 senior police officers from Islamabad.
It covers a wide range of courses, including basic Chinese language, police traffic term learning, Chinese kungfu, and more.
Li Qingchun, the police counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, highlighted that China and Pakistan are traditionally friendly neighbours, and police cooperation between the two countries is of great significance for maintaining regional security and stability.
Shakir Hussain Dawar, the Capital Police Officer (CPO) of Islamabad Police, expressed his gratitude to the Chinese government for their continued support and cooperation in maintaining law and order in Pakistan.
He added that “as a common language among countries along the Belt and Road, mastering Chinese is of great significance for improving the work efficiency of police officers.”
According to Gwadar Pro, more than 60 people, including Ma Bin, President of the CPECI, and Pakistani police trainees at all levels, attended the inauguration ceremony.