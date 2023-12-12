4th BRI Chinese Training Course for Pakistani police inaugurated

ISLAMABAD - The fourth “Belt and Road” Chi­nese Training Course for police officers in Pakistan was inaugurated with the aim of improving the lan­guage and cross-cultural communication skills of Pa­kistani police personnel.

The initiative also seeks to strengthen police coop­eration between China and Pakistan and enhance the friendship and mutual trust between the two coun­tries.

The two-week training program, hosted by the Chi­nese Embassy in Pakistan and undertaken by the Chi­na Pakistan Educational Cultural Institute (CPECI), is being attended by over 22 senior police officers from Islamabad.

It covers a wide range of courses, including basic Chinese language, police traffic term learning, Chi­nese kungfu, and more.

Li Qingchun, the police counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, highlighted that China and Pa­kistan are traditionally friendly neighbours, and po­lice cooperation between the two countries is of great significance for maintaining regional security and stability.

Shakir Hussain Dawar, the Capital Police Officer (CPO) of Islamabad Police, expressed his gratitude to the Chinese government for their continued support and cooperation in maintaining law and order in Pa­kistan.

He added that “as a common language among coun­tries along the Belt and Road, mastering Chinese is of great significance for improving the work efficiency of police officers.”

According to Gwadar Pro, more than 60 people, in­cluding Ma Bin, President of the CPECI, and Pakistani police trainees at all levels, attended the inaugura­tion ceremony.