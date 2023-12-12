Tuesday, December 12, 2023
73rd meeting of UVAS syndicate held

December 12, 2023
LAHORE   -  The 73rd syndicate meeting of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore was held at City Campus on Monday. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the meeting, in which various agenda items were discussed and decisions were taken. Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor briefed the syndicate members on various academic, research, short term hands-on trainings, seminars, national and international conferences, development projects, stakeholders roundtable meetings, collaboration with national and international institutions/organizations, achievements, initiatives for the development of veterinary education and livestock sector, delegations from different country visits, curricular and extra-curricular activities etc.

