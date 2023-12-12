ANF seizes 1416kg drugs in 12 operations

Rawalpindi-The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) executed 12 operations nationwide, resulting in the confiscation of 1416kg of drugs and the arrest of 12 individuals, according to an ANF Headquarters spokesperson on Monday.

Among the notable recoveries were 500 grams of hashish and three kilograms of opium seized from three suspects apprehended from a bus at Chongi number 26 in Islamabad. Additionally, 18kg of hashish was intercepted from three suspects travelling from Quetta to Karachi on a bus stopped on RCD Road Hub.

Furthermore, a total of 48kg of hashish was confiscated from two individuals travelling in a vehicle and a rickshaw, apprehended on Ring Road Peshawar. In another significant operation, three kilograms of heroin, 1370 grams of Ice, and 7.2kg of hashish were recovered from a residence in Rawat.

Moreover, ANF successfully recovered 950kg of hashish from a vehicle intercepted near Yaro Chowk Pishin, leading to the arrest of an individual involved in the operation. Continuing their efforts, ANF seized 55kg of hashish from a vehicle near Jamshoro Toll Plaza in Sukkur, resulting in the arrest of two individuals. Another 54kg of hashish was confiscated from an individual apprehended near Sher Shah in Karachi.

In separate operations conducted in an uninhabited area of Zakhakhel, Khyber, a total of 105.5kg of hashish was recovered. Furthermore, 10.8kg of hashish, intended for smuggling, was discovered near Meetha Khan in Kohat. ANF also recovered 160kg of heroin hidden in bushes from an uninhabited area of Qila Abdullah.

Cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act, with investigations currently underway.