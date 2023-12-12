As FBI director visits India, American Sikhs seek prosecution of Modi

LONDON/ SAN FRANCISCO - On the heels of a high pro­file visit to India by a se­nior director of the Feder­al Bureau of Investigation (FBI), pro-Khalistan ac­tivists held a huge march on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco chanting slogans: “FBI, FBI - You Are Right - Modi Is Be­hind Murder Plots”.

Over 1000 cars and trucks carrying Khalistan flags and “Wanted” ban­ners with pictures of “Mo­di-Jaishankar-Sandhu” clogged Interstate I-80 to Highway 101 leading to the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, in one of the largest such demon­strations. The Sikhs said they had assembled to support the American and Canadian investi­gations into India’s as­sassination plan against pro-Khalistan Sikhs. The rally was organised by Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) which is running the Khalistan Referendum voting campaign.

Referring to the Amer­ican phase of Khalistan Referendum which will start from Jan 28, 2024, in San Francisco, SFJ Gen­eral Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun stated: “Un­daunted by the looming assassination attempts, Sikh sovereignists will continue with the cam­paign for liberating Pun­jab from Indian occupa­tion through Referendum. “Modi cannot hide be­hind the sovereign im­munity forever. We will get him arrested, prose­cuted and convicted un­der the international law for his crimes against pro Khalistan Sikhs, Kashmiri Muslims and Christians in Manipur.”

Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) founder and Khalistan Referendum spokesman Gurpatwant Singh Pan­nun said the assassina­tion plot charges against Nikhil Gupta and other Indian state officials by the US authorities are in fact charges against Nar­endra Modi. “Modi is di­rectly involved in plan­ning my assassination,” said the pro-Khalistan leader after the US re­leased a bombshell indict­ment of Indian agents and officials directly accusing and charging them of con­spiring to kill Pannun for his activism for the cre­ation of Khalistan. Pan­nun said: “An Indian Hin­du Nikhil Gupta has been indicted for assassination attempt but in fact this is an indictment against In­dian Prime Minister Nar­endra Modi, a known hu­man rights violator who has a track record of using violence to suppress criti­cism and dissenting polit­ical opinion.”

On November 29, the US announced the fil­ing of murder-for-hire charges against Indian national Nikhil Gupta in connection with his par­ticipation in a foiled plot to assassinate Pannun. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “As alleged, the defendant conspired from India to assassinate, right here in New York City, a U.S. citizen of Indi­an origin (Pannun) who has publicly advocated for the establishment of a sovereign state for Sikhs, an ethnoreligious minori­ty group in India. I am grateful that my Office and our law enforcement partners neutralized this deadly and outrageous threat. We will not toler­ate efforts to assassinate U.S. citizens on U.S. soil, and stand ready to inves­tigate, thwart, and prose­cute anyone who seeks to harm and silence Ameri­cans here or abroad.” As­sistant Attorney Gener­al Matthew G. Olsen said: “The dedicated law en­forcement agents and prosecutors in this case foiled and exposed a dan­gerous plot to assassi­nate a U.S. citizen on U.S. soil. The Department of Justice will be relentless in using the full reach of our authorities to pursue accountability for lethal plotting emanating from overseas.”

DEA Administra­tor Anne Milgram said: “When a foreign govern­ment employee allegedly committed the brazen act of recruiting an interna­tional narcotics traffick­er to murder a U.S. citi­zen on U.S. soil, DEA was there to stop the plot.