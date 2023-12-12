Asad Shafiq announces retirement from all forms of cricket 

KARACHI - Right-handed middle-order batter Asad Shafiq on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after he led Karachi Whites to their maiden National T20 Cup title. The Karachi Whites skipper was given a guard of honour by his teammates after defeating Abbottabad in the final. Asad Shafiq announced his decision during the post-match press conference, citing the ‘lack of passion’ as a major factor. “I am not feeling the same excitement and passion playing cricket and neither do I have the same fitness levels required for international cricket. Which is why I have decided to say goodbye to all cricket,” said Asad. However, he confirmed that he will feature in three games for SNGPL in the upcoming Patrons Trophy.