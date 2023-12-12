Tuesday, December 12, 2023
ATC grants bail to PTI ex-chairman in three cases

Our Staff Reporter
December 12, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to former chairman of PTI in three terrorism cases of protest and vandalizing public property. The court also accepted the bail of Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi in two FIRs, regis­tered by the capital police. ATC Judge Abul Has­naat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the bail cases of the two accused. At the outset of hearing, the prosecutor adopted the stance that the accused deliberately provoked their party workers for pro­test and arson. The court noted that the accused were not present at the site and the prosecutor answered in affirmation. It said that the bail pe­titions of co-accused had already been accepted. The judge accepted the bail petitions of the two accused against surety bonds worth Rs 30,000. The court granted bail to former chairman PTI in two FIRs registered by Khanna police station and one case registered by Barakahu police station. However, Shah Mahmood Qureshi got the bails in two cases registered by Khanna police station.

PM asks terrorists to surrender as no option for talks

