Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Badar Shahbaz nominated Assistant Secretary Information PML-N

Staff Reporter
December 12, 2023
LAHORE   -  Former Prime Minister and current President of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), Mr Muham­mad Shehbaz Sharif, has designated Badr Shehbaz, a longstanding activist and significant member of the media team, as the Assis­tant Secretary Information of the party. The official appointment has been for­malised through a notifica­tion bearing the signature of Party Secretary General, Ahsan Iqbal. Badr Shahbaz previously held the posi­tion of Prime Minister’s me­dia coordinator during the 16-month government and has been a dedicated mem­ber of the party’s media team for an extended period.

Staff Reporter

