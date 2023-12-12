Badar Shahbaz nominated Assistant Secretary Information PML-N

LAHORE - Former Prime Minister and current President of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), Mr Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, has designated Badr Shehbaz, a longstanding activist and significant member of the media team, as the Assistant Secretary Information of the party. The official appointment has been formalised through a notification bearing the signature of Party Secretary General, Ahsan Iqbal. Badr Shahbaz previously held the position of Prime Minister’s media coordinator during the 16-month government and has been a dedicated member of the party’s media team for an extended period.