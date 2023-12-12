Balochistan, Henan to strengthen sister province friendship

ISLAMABAD - Balochistan and Henan have decided to strengthen sis­ter province friendship to promote co­operation in agriculture, tourism and industrial fields.

A delegation of tribal leaders from Balochistan province recently visited Luoyang city in central China’s Henan Province.

The delegation aims to promote sis­ter province friendship between He­nan and Balochistan and strengthen practical cooperation in agriculture, tourism, and industrial fields.

Bai Shengbin, Deputy Secretary Gen­eral of Luoyang municipal government, met with the delegation. He mentioned that Luoyang is a renowned tourist city and one of the oldest cities in China.

“It is also a treasure trove for invest­ment, with flourishing industries and advanced science and innovation,” Bai said as he briefed the visitors about the trade and investment opportunities in Luoyang. Henan and Balochistan have established a sister province relation­ship in July 2023, according to a report carried by Gwadar Pro on Monday.

This partnership will help inject more vitality into the promotion of common prosperity and progress in both provinces.

Currently, Henan province is deeply involved in the construction of Gwadar Free Zone in Pakistan.

Under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Luoyang aims to establish friendly rela­tions with cities in Balochistan that are compatible in terms of their status, com­plement each other in industry, and learn from each other in culture, Bai said.

Mir Maqsood, the leader of the del­egation, expressed that during his vis­it of several days, he was deeply im­pressed by the rich historical and cultural heritage of Luoyang.

He had an immersive experience of Luoyang’s unique cultural tourism pro­jects, such as “Hanfu Tour in Luoyang”.

The delegation also visited key parks and enterprises, such as Luoyang Na­tional University Science Park, Luoyang Northern Ek Chor Motorcycle Compa­ny, and YTO Group.

During their visit, they observed the rapid changes and witnessed the high-quality development of Luoyang.

Balochistan is a large agricultur­al province in Pakistan, known for its abundant land, minerals, agricultural products, and other resources.

Luoyang is renowned for its ad­vanced technology in the agricultural machinery and equipment sector.

Mir stated that Balochistan is eager to enhance practical cooperation with Henan and Luoyang in various fields.

He expressed confidence that Ba­lochistan and Luoyang will promote all-round cooperation in trade and in­vestment, agro-industry, logistics, and people-to-people exchanges.