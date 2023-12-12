Balochistan’s education crisis

The current state of Balochistan’s education system is deeply concerning. A recent report reveals that a staggering 8 lakh children in the province are out of school. Additionally, 1964 schools lack basic infrastructure like roofs and walls, leading to the closure of 3500 schools due to a shortage of teachers.
Primary school statistics are equally alarming, with 6 thousand out of 12 thousand having only one teacher. Furthermore, 11 thousand schools lack electricity, and 10 thousand lack potable water. These figures reflect poorly on the authorities responsible for education in the region.
Balochistan already faces a high illiteracy rate, and urgent action is needed to prevent further deterioration. The Government of Balochistan must take immediate steps to address these pressing issues, investing in the education sector to safeguard the fundamental right to education for future generations.
AURANGZEB NADIR,
Balochistan.