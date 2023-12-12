Bilawal urges SC for live broadcast of ZAB trial revisit

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has prayed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan for live broadcast of the proceeding of presidential reference, seeking to revisit death sentence awarded to former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB).
In this regard, Bilawal Bhutto Monday filed an application through Advocate Farooq H Naek that hearing of the case should be live/on air so that the whole Pakistan can hear it and this would be transparent for anyone.
A nine-member SC bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Musarrat Hilali will hear the reference today. “The reference was filed by the then president of Pakistan namely Asif Ali Zardari, who is the father of the present applicant, hence, the applicant is the son of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the grandson of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who was the founder of the Pakistan Peoples Party and a great leader of unprecedented scale, caliber, and character,” said the application.