Bilawal urges SC for live broadcast of ZAB trial revisit

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has prayed to the Su­preme Court of Pakistan for live broadcast of the proceeding of presiden­tial reference, seeking to revisit death sen­tence awarded to for­mer prime minister Zul­fikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB).

In this regard, Bilawal Bhutto Monday filed an application through Ad­vocate Farooq H Naek that hearing of the case should be live/on air so that the whole Paki­stan can hear it and this would be transparent for anyone.

A nine-member SC bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa and com­prising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Jus­tice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Musarrat Hilali will hear the reference to­day. “The reference was filed by the then president of Paki­stan namely Asif Ali Zardari, who is the father of the pres­ent applicant, hence, the ap­plicant is the son of Mohtar­ma Benazir Bhutto and the grandson of Zulfiqar Ali Bhut­to, who was the founder of the Pakistan Peoples Party and a great leader of unprecedent­ed scale, caliber, and charac­ter,” said the application.