BISP chairman orders strict measures against individuals involved in illegal deductions

HYDERABAD-The Benazir Income Support Programme Chairperson Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib on Monday said that strict actions against officials will be taken if complaints about deductions from the beneficiary’s funds are reported.

He expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to the office of Benazir Dynamic Survey in Hyderabad and during a meeting with representatives of all talukas, districts and divisions of BISP Sindh and other relevant officials at Jamia Madina Masjid. He said that through the BISP every possible support is being given to the deserving, poor, needy and families living below the poverty line. He said that a budget of Rs471 billion has been allocated for supporting 9.3 million deserving households under BISP.

He shared that under the educational support programme, 8.3 million children are acquiring education in schools, over 1.5 million students are taking benefit from undergraduate scholarship programmes and more than 1.3 million families are availing Nashonuma programme.

Highlighting the need to guide deserving women on the positive utilisation of the received amount, he stressed on educating them about vocational training institutes in Sindh to empower them and make them capable of providing technical education to their children. He also urged the staff to assume additional responsibility to guide employment and technical education to around 100 families every month. Dr Saqib urged BISP officers to counsel entitled women to receive the full amount without any deductions and directed immediate legal actions against any agent found involved in deductions during the distribution process.

Later, he visited the Benazir Dynamic Registration Centre and discussed matters with BISP and NADRA officials. He expressed his primary goal to ensure the benefits reach the deserving and assured that soon all eligible individuals across the country will be registered. Talking to media, on this occasion, he said that our priority is to provide benefits to all those who deserve through this programme and soon the deserving will be registered all over the country, and we are in contact with eight more banks to facilitate entitled women to receive their full amounts. Later, he also planted a sapling. Director General BISP Sindh Riaz Ahmad Soomro, Director General Media Zulfiqar Sheikh, Jaffer Panhwar, Adnan Memon and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.