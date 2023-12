KARACHI - Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of eminent Punjabi poet and writer Ahmed Saleem. In a condolence statement issued here on Monday, the caretaker CM said that late Ahmed Saleem was a nice man and a gap created due to his passing away, could not be filled. Justice Baqar also expressed his heartiest condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.