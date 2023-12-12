CM lays foundation stone of Lady Willingdon Hospital reconstruction project

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday laid the foundation stone of the Lady Willingdon Hospital reconstruction project, initiating construction by demolishing the old hospital building’s wall with a crane. Unveiling the plaque, Chief Minister Naqvi marked the beginning of transforming the hospital, established in 1930, into a 230-bed facility at a cost of approximately 8 billion rupees. The new building, covering 250 thousand square feet, will be executed by the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) based on the design by the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP). During his address, Chief Minister Naqvi underscored the commitment to providing necessary facilities for hospitals and rectifying deficiencies instead of solely focusing on fixing doctors. He emphasized the importance of halal earnings for doctors and workers, urging responsible practices and dedication to duty. Acknowledging the collaboration between FWO and the Punjab government, Chief Minister Naqvi expressed confidence in the quality of construction, asserting a strict commitment to construction standards without compromising quality, even if completion timeline vary. Naqvi highlighted the significance of the Lady Willingdon Hospital project for the betterment of the health department. He praised the progress in upgrading hospitals and urged FWO and IDAP to expedite the Lady Willingdon Hospital reconstruction. The chief minister further mentioned ongoing efforts to upgrade 100 hospitals by the target date. While a two-year time frame has been set for the project’s completion, he expressed optimism that FWO would finish it within 12 to 15 months. As long as time permits, Chief Minister Naqvi pledged to visit the Lady Willingdon Hospital project regularly. Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr. Javed Akram, Secretary Communication and Works Sohail Ashraf, and other dignitaries addressed the event. Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Dr. Jamal Nasir, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, Brigadier Jamal Maruf of FWO, Secretaries Health, Communication and Works, Information, Finance, Housing, Commissioner Lahore Division, Special Secretary Health, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University, Chief Executive Officer Mayo Hospital, MS Lady Willingdon Hospital and related officials were also present.