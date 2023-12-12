Commissioner urges timely  completion of  uplift projects

Rawalpindi - In a recent meeting chaired by Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta alongside Station Commander Brig. Ahmed Nawaz, the focus was on expediting development projects in Rawalpindi. Emphasizing the importance of meeting stipulated deadlines, Chatta urged authorities to ensure the timely completion of ongoing initiatives.

Traffic congestion emerged as a primary concern for Rawalpindi, with Chatta proposing a lasting solution through the establishment of a signal-free corridor. He stressed the necessity for schools, hospitals, and institutions along Peshawar Road to arrange sufficient parking facilities, warning against obstructing main roads with unauthorized parking. Stringent actions were pledged against organizations failing to provide designated parking spaces.

Efforts toward traffic management were also highlighted, including the clearance of service roads from encroachments and the relocation of the existing public transport stop from Kutchery Chowk to alleviate congestion. Utilizing ample parking space in Topi Rakh and arranging a shuttle service for citizen convenience were proposed, alongside endeavours to secure parking spaces in the Race Course area.

Significant updates on ongoing projects were shared during the meeting. The proposal for a Signal-Free Corridor spanning 22 km from Koral Chowk to Chongi No. 26 was discussed, with NESPAK tasked with its implementation. Progress on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project was reported positively, with directives to clear hindrances to maintain the project’s pace.

Additionally, the meeting highlighted efforts to expedite the Dodacha Dam completion, collaborations between WASA and DHA for a water treatment plant route, and the submission of sewerage system PC-2 for the Nullah Lai Project.

NESPAK’s forthcoming submission of PC-1 for the Amaar Chowk Flyover and preparations for the Kutchery Chowk Remodeling project were outlined. Chatta emphasized the need for a green belt in the remodelling, ensuring convenient routes for citizens during construction.

Stressing the importance of maintaining quality construction while meeting deadlines, Station Commander Brig. Ahmed Nawaz highlighted the significance of prudent funds utilization. The meeting concluded with a collective commitment to ensure the timely completion of development projects for the betterment of Rawalpindi.