Tuesday, December 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Cops to face cases on driving without licence

Staff Reporter
December 12, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   Police officers in the provincial capital will now face legal proceedings if found riding motorcycles or driving cars without a valid licence. According to a spokesman for the traffic police department, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mustansar Feroze has ordered strict actions against traffic wardens who operate vehicles without a licence. All Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs), Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), and wardens were instructed to ensure compliance of his orders. Routine checkpoints will verify the licences of police officers’ motorcycles and cars, reinforcing the commitment to uphold traffic regulations within the force, the CTO added.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1702278800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023