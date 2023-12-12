Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Court declares petition against Imran-Bushra marriage as maintainable

Summons former first lady Bushra Bibi in person on next date of hearing

Our Staff Reporter
December 12, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  A local court on Monday declared a petition against the ‘Nikah’ of ex-chairman PTI with Bushra Bibi and served notices to respondents. The court summoned former first lady Bushra Bibi in person on the next date of the hearing. Civil Judge Qudratullah heard the case filed by Khawar Manika. Petitioner’s lawyer Rizwan Abbasi Advocate said that two witnesses have recorded their statements before this court. The lawyer said that complainant Kha­war Manika had stated that he was told by the servant about the im­moral activities. After this the com­plainant also became the witness, he said. The lawyer prayed the court to also serve notices to Bushra Bibi and ex-chairman PTI. He said that ‘Nikah Khwan’ and a witness have also recorded their statements. Af­ter hearing arguments, the court re­served the verdict and later declared the complaint as maintainable. The court said that it would mark e-attendance of former chairman PTI as he was in jail while it summoned Bushra Bibi in person on next date. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till December 14.

