Tuesday, December 12, 2023
CTD Mohmand busts extortion group

APP
December 12, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -   DIG Counter-Terrorism Financ­ing Unit, CTD, Imran Shahid said on Monday that CTD Mohmand had arrested six facilitators from a family involved in extortion cases. 

The CTD team seized two chequebooks, cash, and a car used in extortion from the suspects.

Addressing a news conference, he said 20 suspects had been identified in the extortion group compris­ing 30 members. Three individuals were sent to jail, and three are currently under investigation.

The arrested individuals include one Afghan nation­al, and the group utilised Afghan mobile numbers as well as Pakistani SIMs for their crimes. The CTD team traced the group’s identity through chequebooks and bank records, revealing multiple private bank accounts in their names. The team recovered cash amounting to Rs600,000 and cheques worth Rs3 million. The group’s leader operated undercover in Afghanistan.

APP

